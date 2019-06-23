SLS International (AMEX:SLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLS International (AMEX:SLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get SLS International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of SLS International in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of SLS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.55.

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

Read More: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLS International (SLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.