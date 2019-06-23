Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Director Sells $411,274.50 in Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $411,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,954,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $27.49 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $327.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Skyline during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyline by 40.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

