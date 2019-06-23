Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Short Interest Update

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,988,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the April 30th total of 1,830,200 shares. Currently, 27.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Shotspotter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley set a $59.00 price objective on Shotspotter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Imperial Capital upgraded Shotspotter from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.89.

In other news, SVP Robert Samuel Klepper sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $54,057.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 12,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $562,993.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,644. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shotspotter by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Shotspotter by 28.1% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 475,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104,310 shares in the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shotspotter by 7.7% during the first quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 105,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shotspotter by 51.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shotspotter by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.03 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.99. Shotspotter has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $66.14.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 million. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shotspotter will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

