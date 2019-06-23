Short Interest in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Rises By 5.1%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,491,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 1,419,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,362,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,244,000 after acquiring an additional 509,742 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 271,862 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth $9,920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 45,162 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 87,695 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

KREF opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 394.01, a quick ratio of 394.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.15. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.58%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

