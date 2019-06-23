Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Increases By 6.3%

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 932,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 877,500 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Michael John Kelly sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $200,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1,229.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. TheStreet upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Macquarie upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hamilton Lane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

