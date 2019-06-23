Short Interest in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) Increases By 6.7%

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 526,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,399,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $37,739,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

AFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Gabelli lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Armstrong Flooring currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

AFI opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.64. Armstrong Flooring has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $276.52 million, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. Armstrong Flooring had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Armstrong Flooring’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong Flooring will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

