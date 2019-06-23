Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. CIBC currently has $350.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $260.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Shopify from $149.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from $190.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $283.63.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $326.85 on Thursday. Shopify has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $338.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -535.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $320.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,920,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,062,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 865,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after acquiring an additional 684,365 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,599,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,657,000 after acquiring an additional 357,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 507,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,789,000 after acquiring an additional 219,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

