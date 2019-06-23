Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) Short Interest Up 7.3% in May

Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seadrill Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seadrill Partners by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 142,682 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Seadrill Partners by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,597,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 994,398 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,237,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 237,722 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill Partners by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 547,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDLP opened at $0.40 on Friday. Seadrill Partners has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.85.

Seadrill Partners (NYSE:SDLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. Seadrill Partners had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Seadrill Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Seadrill Partners Company Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

