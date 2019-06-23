Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $195.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.60 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 23.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,968,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $1,957,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $9,920,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.