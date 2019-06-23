RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €29.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €22.40 ($26.05) price target on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.94 ($28.99).

RWE opened at €22.73 ($26.43) on Wednesday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

