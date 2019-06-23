Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their top pick rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,050 ($39.85) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 2,740 ($35.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,976.54 ($38.89).

RDSA opened at GBX 2,584 ($33.76) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.94%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

