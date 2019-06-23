Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 4,920 ($64.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto to an underperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($56.19) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,150 ($54.23) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,428.47 ($57.87).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,689.50 ($61.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,830 ($63.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.92.

In related news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,510 ($58.93), for a total transaction of £180,896.10 ($236,372.79).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

