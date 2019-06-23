Reviewing Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & Emclaire Financial (OTCMKTS:EMCF)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Emclaire Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Solera National Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Emclaire Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Emclaire Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emclaire Financial has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Emclaire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 27.41% N/A N/A Emclaire Financial 13.21% 7.23% 0.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and Emclaire Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $9.05 million 5.08 $2.23 million N/A N/A Emclaire Financial $35.17 million 2.44 $4.21 million N/A N/A

Emclaire Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and Emclaire Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Emclaire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Emclaire Financial beats Solera National Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgages loans, home equity loans, and commercial business and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for automobile purchases, home improvements not secured by real estate, capital, and other personal expenditures, as well as unsecured revolving personal lines of credit and overdraft protection. The company, through its subsidiary, Emclaire Settlement Services, LLC, also provides real estate settlement services. As of February 20, 2019, it operated 20 full service offices in Venango, Allegheny, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Crawford, Elk, Jefferson, and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania, as well as in Hancock County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Emlenton, Pennsylvania.

