RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) SVP Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,211,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RNR opened at $181.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.35 and a 12 month high of $184.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.83%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,283,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,178,000 after purchasing an additional 384,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,103,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,159,000 after purchasing an additional 59,867 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,340,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,279,000 after purchasing an additional 792,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,031,000 after purchasing an additional 166,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 519,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

