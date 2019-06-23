Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Receives $30.91 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.91.

RYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Rayonier in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.74 target price on the stock.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $326,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,816.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter valued at $52,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 9.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,755,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,986 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 2,669.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth $26,391,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth $20,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 692,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,969. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $39.68.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.31 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 10.75%. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.71%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

