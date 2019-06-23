Raymond James Lowers ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$15.25

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$15.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 125.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.31.

TSE ARX opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.28. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$6.56 and a 1 year high of C$15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$329.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$339.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.4620088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

