R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RCM. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.10 on Thursday. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 118.28% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $275.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 4,099 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $48,040.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in R1 RCM by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in R1 RCM by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

