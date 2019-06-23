Quartix (LON:QTX) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Quartix (LON:QTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Quartix stock opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Wednesday. Quartix has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The company has a market capitalization of $137.10 million and a P/E ratio of 20.14.

About Quartix

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

