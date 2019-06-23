QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QinetiQ Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 284 ($3.71).

QQ stock opened at GBX 292.40 ($3.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253 ($3.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.40 ($4.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.62.

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson purchased 50,000 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £146,500 ($191,428.20). Insiders bought 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,571 over the last three months.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

