Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Nucor Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nucor in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.29. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Nucor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

Shares of NUE opened at $53.94 on Friday. Nucor has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In related news, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $3,656,428.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,689,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,314 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,637. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 764,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nucor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,538,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,158,000 after acquiring an additional 72,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nucor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,454,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,600,000 after acquiring an additional 500,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,607,000 after acquiring an additional 506,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.