Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PBYI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 245.22%. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 9.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 52,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,665,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,250,000 after acquiring an additional 41,785 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

