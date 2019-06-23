Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Leerink Swann cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.27.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. Premier has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Premier will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $39,001.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,002.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,877,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,515.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 48.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 980.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 48.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

