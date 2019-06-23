PNM Resources’ (PNM) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.28.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $349.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4,009.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,297,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,842 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,004.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

