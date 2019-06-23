PNM Resources’ (PNM) Sell Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their sell rating on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised shares of PNM Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.50 to $43.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.28.
Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $51.78 on Wednesday. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4,009.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,297,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,842 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1,004.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
