PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Rockey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

