Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Up 7.2% in May

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,278,300 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the April 30th total of 13,323,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of PYPL opened at $116.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.02. Paypal has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $119.95.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO William J. Ready sold 46,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.77, for a total transaction of $5,007,553.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,582,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $1,514,065.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,714 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,348 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 630.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Paypal by 386.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Paypal to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Paypal from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

