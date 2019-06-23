OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

OUTKY opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.10. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OUTOKUMPU OYJ/ADR will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, Germany, Sweden, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Asia and Oceania, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel bars, rebars, wires, and wire rods; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; blancs and discs; suction roll shell blanks; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

