Oracle’s (ORCL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the enterprise software provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.92.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of ORCL opened at $56.12 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $204,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $32,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,812,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,566,481.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,500 shares of company stock valued at $38,885,825 in the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

