OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OCX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark set a $7.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $9,836,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $114,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OncoCyte during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 410,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 482,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,955. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.