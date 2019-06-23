Nu Skin Enterprises’ (NUS) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $48.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $88.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

