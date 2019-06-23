Nordea Equity Research Lowers Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yara International ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Yara International ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Yara International ASA stock opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

