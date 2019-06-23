Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell.

Shares of NYSE NMR opened at $3.50 on Thursday. Nomura has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Nomura by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 25,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Nomura by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nomura by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

