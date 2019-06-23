Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NCBS. BidaskClub downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ NCBS opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $63.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $583.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $104,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $60,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,485 shares of company stock worth $2,046,587. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

