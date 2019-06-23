NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Raised to $209.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $207.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE opened at $207.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $208.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $1,189,879.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,717,326.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,216 shares of company stock valued at $18,269,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.