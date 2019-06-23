NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NEWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut NEWTEK Business Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Compass Point initiated coverage on NEWTEK Business Services in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NEWTEK Business Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.

NEWT stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NEWTEK Business Services has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $437.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 70.19%. The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. NEWTEK Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Chubb Ltd grew its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chubb Ltd now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

