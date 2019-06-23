Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “$69.00” Price Target for Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX)

Needham & Company LLC set a $69.00 price target on Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GHDX. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Genomic Health to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Genomic Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Genomic Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genomic Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genomic Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Get Genomic Health alerts:

GHDX opened at $54.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.05. Genomic Health has a one year low of $48.72 and a one year high of $92.18.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genomic Health will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO G Bradley Cole sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,014,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 97,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $6,701,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,063 shares of company stock worth $53,696,521 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Genomic Health by 166.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Genomic Health by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Genomic Health by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.