NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NSTG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $26.67 on Thursday. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.42 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a negative return on equity of 166.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, insider R Bradley Gray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,486.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 6,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $204,517.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,567.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 67,950.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

