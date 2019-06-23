Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mylan to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.15.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of MYL stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mylan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Mylan had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Mylan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.