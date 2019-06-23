Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Mylan from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mylan to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mylan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.15.
Shares of MYL stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mylan has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.73.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mylan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mylan Company Profile
Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.
