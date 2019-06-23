MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €225.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €225.00 ($261.63) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

MTX has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €182.00 ($211.63) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($210.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €204.28 ($237.53).

Shares of MTX opened at €206.30 ($239.88) on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 52-week high of €211.30 ($245.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion and a PE ratio of 25.47.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

