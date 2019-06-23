MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSM. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.56.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $69.81 and a fifty-two week high of $90.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 5,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $443,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 2,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $177,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,496 shares in the company, valued at $625,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,212.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.