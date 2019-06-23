Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,440 ($31.88) to GBX 2,410 ($31.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($29.53) price target (up from GBX 2,085 ($27.24)) on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,070.67 ($27.06).

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,112 ($27.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.44. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,857 ($24.26) and a one year high of GBX 2,290 ($29.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Michael Brierley purchased 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,214 ($28.93) per share, for a total transaction of £20,745.18 ($27,107.25).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

