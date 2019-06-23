Morgan Stanley Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 955 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a GBX 955 ($12.48) price target on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.98) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 909.69 ($11.89).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NG stock opened at GBX 847.10 ($11.07) on Thursday. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 744.50 ($9.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 892 ($11.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 31.26 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $16.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

In other news, insider Peter Gershon acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 807 ($10.54) per share, for a total transaction of £484,200 ($632,693.06).

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.