Morgan Stanley Analysts Give American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) a $51.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Assets Trust to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised American Assets Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.06 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,783,000 after buying an additional 142,551 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,038,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,732,000 after buying an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in American Assets Trust by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 709,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 235,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter worth $23,557,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 111,339 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.