Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, WBB Securities lowered Melinta Therapeutics from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Melinta Therapeutics stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.64. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $37.50.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.72) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $14.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 161.27%. Analysts anticipate that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Melinta Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 36,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 413,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 76,253 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 90,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Melinta Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Melinta Therapeutics Company Profile

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

