Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Meet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Aegis started coverage on Meet Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.54.

Get Meet Group alerts:

NASDAQ MEET opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76. Meet Group has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Meet Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $49.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.70 million. Analysts forecast that Meet Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 125,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $663,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer B. Grimes purchased 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 385,700 shares of company stock worth $1,973,554. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEET. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 574,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 552,402 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,457,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 1,767.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 461,736 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.