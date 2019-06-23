MC Mining (LON:MCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 61 ($0.80) price target on the stock.
MCM opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.99 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. MC Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.
MC Mining Company Profile
