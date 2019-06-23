MC Mining (LON:MCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of MC Mining (LON:MCM) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 61 ($0.80) price target on the stock.

MCM opened at GBX 44 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.99 million and a PE ratio of -8.15. MC Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

