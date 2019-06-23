LPA Group (LON:LPA) Research Coverage Started at FinnCap

FinnCap started coverage on shares of LPA Group (LON:LPA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm issued a corporate rating and a GBX 131 ($1.71) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON LPA opened at GBX 98 ($1.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26. LPA Group has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 121 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Get LPA Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. LPA Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.