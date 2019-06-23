LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). LiveRamp reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 220.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. First Analysis upgraded LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAMP traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $51.16. 970,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,448. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $42,160,000. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $41,899,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,033,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

