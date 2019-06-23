Laurentian Increases Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$4.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Laurentian from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CIA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TSE:CIA opened at C$2.81 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$0.89 and a 12-month high of C$3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

