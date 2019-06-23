Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Koppers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The firm has a market cap of $584.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.10. Koppers has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $40.05.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $434.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.87 million. Koppers had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $27,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Lacy sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $69,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,132 shares of company stock worth $355,461 and sold 39,706 shares worth $1,181,189. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter worth $8,084,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $5,090,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth $3,635,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 288,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 108,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 116,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

