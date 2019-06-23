KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $112.26 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KLA-Tencor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.61.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

KLAC stock opened at $113.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.71. KLA-Tencor has a 1-year low of $80.65 and a 1-year high of $129.03.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA-Tencor will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

In other KLA-Tencor news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 1,500 shares of KLA-Tencor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.38, for a total value of $165,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,966.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,620,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,006,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 545,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.